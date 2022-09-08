Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.40 million-$401.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.95 million. Yext also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Yext stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

In other Yext news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at $692,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at $364,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $122,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Yext by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Yext by 164.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $126,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

