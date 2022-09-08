YVS.Finance (YVS) Achieves Market Cap of $82,938.21

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $82,938.21 and $49,761.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,437% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.93 or 0.08919509 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00874791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016997 BTC.

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

