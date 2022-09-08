Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.57-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

ZD traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 226,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,074. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.39. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 61.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 160.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 60,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

