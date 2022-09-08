Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 2,847 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

