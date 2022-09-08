Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.11. The company has a market cap of $339.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.