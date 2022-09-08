Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,446 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 119,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

