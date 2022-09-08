Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 674 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML stock opened at $465.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.45. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

