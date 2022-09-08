Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $228.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

