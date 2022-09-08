Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

