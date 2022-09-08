Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.4% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,013,000 after acquiring an additional 761,375 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

