Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $79.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,478 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $79,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $86.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

