Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

