Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 4,952 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2,552.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $362.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.96 and a 200-day moving average of $367.45. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

