Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 6,933 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

AEP stock opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

