Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 5,313 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 698.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 62,291 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 186,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.44 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

