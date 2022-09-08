Zoo Token (ZOOT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $247,228.12

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Zoo Token has traded 76.2% lower against the dollar. Zoo Token has a market cap of $247,228.12 and $15,626.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoo Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.30 or 0.99923208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00039435 BTC.

Zoo Token Coin Profile

ZOOT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2021. Zoo Token’s official website is zootoken.io. Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.

Zoo Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooToken was built as a platform for “Meme tokens” to increase their value as well as create a new ecosystem for users. No longer just a trend, Meme Tokens in the ZooToken ecosystem will quickly hit their top-notch.Zoo Token (ZOOT) is the native token of the Zootoken platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

