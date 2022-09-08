Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.25. 3,808,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,921. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.24. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.53.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 22.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

