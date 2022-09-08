Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.25. 3,808,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,921. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.24. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.53.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 22.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

