Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.16-1.18 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.53.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.25. 3,808,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,921. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.35 and its 200 day moving average is $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

