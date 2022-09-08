Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.16-1.18 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.53.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.25. 3,808,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,921. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.35 and its 200 day moving average is $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

