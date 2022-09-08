Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.62 million.

Zumiez Price Performance

Zumiez stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,945. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Zumiez Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

