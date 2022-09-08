Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.62 million.
Zumiez stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,945. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
