Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. 384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 274,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Zumiez Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zumiez by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,003 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zumiez by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,460 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

