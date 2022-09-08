Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. 384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 274,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.
A number of brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $515.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.
Zumiez Company Profile
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
