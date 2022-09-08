Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.82 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Zuora Trading Up 0.9 %

ZUO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 643,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,249. Zuora has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Insider Activity at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 63.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 872.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 544,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 488,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

