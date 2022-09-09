10,166 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after purchasing an additional 113,415 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 42,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.64. 661,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,522,348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.