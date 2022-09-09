153,018 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,525,000. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 2.7% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.13. 51,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.