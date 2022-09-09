1,699,610 Shares in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Acquired by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,699,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned 1.11% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 164,586 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,408. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.62.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 25th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.52%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHIP shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

