2,208 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,208 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $109.84 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

