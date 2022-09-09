2,661 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,758,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,514,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Cowen dropped their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.