312,312 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 312,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,542,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.08% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAD traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $252.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,271. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.87 and a 12-month high of $366.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.22.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.20.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

