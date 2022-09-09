3,523 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.29. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

