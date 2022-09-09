38,796 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,000. McDonald’s makes up about 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $12,792,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $260.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average of $248.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

