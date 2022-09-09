3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Trimmed by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $115.98 and a 12-month high of $188.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

