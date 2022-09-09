5,437 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Shares of SWKS traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.96. 26,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $182.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

