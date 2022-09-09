65,435 Shares in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Purchased by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.16% of Genco Shipping & Trading at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $587.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

