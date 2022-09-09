800 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,506,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.05. 4,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,630. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

