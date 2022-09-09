Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Boosted by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $2,296,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.33 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $187.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average is $112.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.