ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 479,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

