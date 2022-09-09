Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.0 %

ASO opened at $48.28 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

