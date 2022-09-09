ACON S2 Acquisition (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Trading Up 8.2%

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.48. 6,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 15,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
