adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €160.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of ADS opened at €142.36 ($145.27) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €164.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €182.77. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

