Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,560 ($30.93) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,167 ($26.18) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,090.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,311.11. The firm has a market cap of £6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,574 ($43.19).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.08%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total value of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18). In related news, insider Annette Court bought 1,181 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total transaction of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

