Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,828 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $45,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.30. 1,010,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,376,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

