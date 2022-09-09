Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.07. 239,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 131,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

About Aena S.M.E.

(Get Rating)

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

