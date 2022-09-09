Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,487 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.74% of Aflac worth $308,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Aflac by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 209,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Aflac by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 123,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Price Performance

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 47,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,346. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.