Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$19.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.90 million.

Shares of AIRG stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $7.54. 41,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,563. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.98. Airgain has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $14.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

