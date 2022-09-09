Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Citigroup

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $294.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.45.

ALB opened at $291.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 131.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $298.17.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

