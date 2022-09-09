Alchemy Pay Market Cap Hits $66.08 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 4% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $66.08 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,055,606 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io/alchemy_english.html. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

