Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 164,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,264,963 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $13.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.