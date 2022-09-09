Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -3.09. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

