Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.00

Shares of Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 122319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OROCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen started coverage on Allkem in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Allkem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

