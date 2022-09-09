Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $226.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

