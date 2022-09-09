Aloha (ALOHA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $291,536.24

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Aloha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aloha has a market capitalization of $291,536.24 and $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aloha has traded down 78.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aloha

Aloha (ALOHA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi. Aloha’s official website is alohadefi.io.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aloha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aloha using one of the exchanges listed above.

